BLACKPINK opts out of solo activities in new contract: Details

Members of South Korean girl group BLACKPINK will not be pursuing solo activities as part of their renewed contract with YG Entertainment.

The media agency issued an official statement via media outlet Herald Pop on Friday, Dec. 29, clarifying that the current contract of Jisoo, Rosé, Jennie, and Lisa will exclusively cater to group activities.

It read: “Hello, this is YG Entertainment. BLACKPINK recently renewed their contracts with YG for their group activities, and we have agreed not to proceed with additional contracts for [the members’] individual activities.”

“We will do our utmost to support BLACKPINK’s activities, and we will cheer on the members’ individual activities with warm hearts,” the statement concluded.

For the unversed, the widely renowned K-pop group renewed their contracts with YG earlier this month.

The quartet has already debuted their solo ventures during the now-defuncted contract with the agency, which included Jennie’s single Solo, released in 2018, followed by Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo’s full-length album.

Most recently, Jennie announced the launch of her own label titled, OA or ODD ATELIER, while the oldest BLACKPINK member Jisoo has been exploring her knack for acting in the industry.

