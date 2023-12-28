Kim Kardashian recreates ‘original elsa’ look from 1997 on Christmas

Kim Kardashian posing with kids for Christmas Bash channeling Elsa

Kim Kardashian channelled “original elsa” once again for Christmas, 26 years after debuting the look.



Kim shared a closer look at her gorgeous grey Mugler Couture gown on Instagram Tuesday. Over the weekend, the celebrity's family threw another glamorous Christmas Eve party, with everyone dressed in glittering sequins and warm fur.

The 43-year-old reality personality stole the show at the joyous celebration wearing a dove grey strapless dress that made its runway premiere on the designer's fall 1997 collection, covered in fur garlands.

"The original Elsa," Kardashian wrote as the caption for a video of the dress being modelled with a faux fur-trimmed coat on the Mugler runway.

For her party in Los Angeles, the founder of Skims forwent outerwear, wearing the semi-sheer dress over blue knickers and accessorising with several diamond necklaces.

The mother of four, a longtime admirer of Mugler, wrote, "Don't worry, a whole post is coming to explain this dress!" and added that it was one of her "favvvvee archived looks" from the French designer.

Ten-year-old North West borrowed the crystal-covered Balmain jacket that his father, Kanye, had worn to the 2016 Met Gala for Kim's children.

“You know North went through the archives to pick her dads Balmain Met jacket Ifkyk,” Kardashian wrote on her Instagram Story.

Chicago West, the five-year-old sister, wore a light grey outfit with light blue fur trim and silver boots to match her mother.

The boys appeared to be taking style inspiration from their father as well, as Psalm West, 4, and Saint West, 8, were both dressed in matching big shirts and loose black trousers.