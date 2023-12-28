Blac Chyna, Tyga face backlash for forcing guests to sign $500K NDA for son’s baptism

Blac Chyna and Tyga face criticism by fans over signing NDA for son's baptism

Blac Chyna and Tyga have reportedly compelled their friends and family to sign a $500,000 NDA to attend their 11-year-old son’s King Cairo baptism.



According to the legal documents obtained by Page Six, the contract “prohibits guests from taking pictures (still or moving) and sharing anything on social media”.

The agreement also stated the former couple are allowed to “inspect and confiscate all smart devices such as cellphones, Apple Watches and tablets” if they are brought to the occasion.

The document, which was filed in court earlier this week, also does not allow attendees from making any “disparaging statements” about the rapper “oral or written”.

If anyone “violates” the contract, they are subject to pay a six-figure fee.

After this news, fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the former couple for the offensive requirement.

“What the heck went down there for there to be a NDA,” said one user.

Another remarked, “They know they going be broke.”

“I wouldn’t even go,” added a third user.

Earlier OK! reported that the former couple finally came to a custody agreement for King.

The settlement stated that the pair “will have legal joint custody of the son, but when it comes to physical custody, they will maintain their current schedule, in which King lives primarily with his father”.