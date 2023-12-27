Victoria Silvstedt stuns in beachwear, showcasing model physique on luxurious trip

The Swedish model appeared to be in high spirits, playfully frolicking in the sea on Christmas Day

Victoria Silvstedt flaunted her slender model physique while enjoying a beach day on a luxurious trip in St. Barths on Monday

The 49-year-old Swedish model appeared to be in high spirits, playfully frolicking in the sea on Christmas Day.

Wearing a stunning lace white cover-up, she showcased her toned, long legs with hip-high split detailing.

Her infectious smile remained as she laughed with friends and family on the beach. In her beachwear attire, Victoria, in a relationship with businessman Maurice Dabbah since 2011, looked incredible.

Maurice, recognized as one of the wealthiest businessmen in Sweden, boasts 25 years of experience in international real estate investments, holding substantial real estate portfolios across New York and Europe.

Victoria also treated her Instagram followers to some alluring snaps during her festive trip, posing in a provocative red bikini.

In their enduring relationship, Maurice, a founding partner of Empire Resorts that developed the Monticello Casino & Raceway, has played a significant role in the business world.