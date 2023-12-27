'The Color Purple' swims past 'Aquaman 2' with record-breaking debut

In a surprising turn of events, the musical adaptation of The Color Purple stole the spotlight on Christmas Day, outperforming the highly anticipated superhero sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom at the box office.



The Color Purple, starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, Danielle Brooks, and Colman Domingo, raked in a near-record $18.1 million from 3,142 theaters on Monday, marking the second-best Christmas Day opening ever and the best since 2009's "Avatar."

The film's critical acclaim and strong audience reception, particularly among Black moviegoers, fueled its impressive debut. Directed by Blitz Bazawule and produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, "The Color Purple" is a vibrant retelling of Alice Walker's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, following the journey of Celie, a young Black woman struggling against oppression and finding her voice in the Deep South.

Meanwhile, Aquaman 2 took the top spot for the four-day Christmas weekend with a total of $38.3 million from 3,706 theaters domestically. However, the superhero sequel's performance fell short of expectations, especially considering its $260 million budget. The film received mixed reviews, with some praising its visual effects but criticizing its bloated storyline.

Despite its underwhelming domestic debut, Aquaman 2 fared better overseas, pulling in $80.1 million from 72 markets, with China contributing the largest chunk at $30.4 million.

Overall, the Christmas box office presented a mixed bag, with The Color Purple emerging as a surprise hit and Aquaman 2 delivering a somewhat disappointing domestic performance.

As awards season heats up and more major titles like Barbie and John Wick: Chapter 4 hit theaters in the coming months, the 2024 box office battle promises to be even more exciting.



