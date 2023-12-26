T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach spend Christmas apart to be with kids

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach to appear to be figuring out holiday arrangements as they spent Christmas apart to be with their kids.

The couple both took to their individual social media on Sunday, December 24, to share glimpses of their festive celebrations.

Holmes, 46, spent the night with 10-year-old daughter Sabine, whom he shares with estranged wife Marilee Fiebig. The father–daughter spent their holiday around the tree as they watched movies on Christmas eve.

“That time of night when kids start counting and shaking their gifts,” Holmes wrote via his Instagram Story alongside a photo of Sabine playing with her presents.

Holmes is also a dad to daughter Brianna and son Jaiden from his marriage to first wife Amy Ferson.

Meanwhile, Robach, 50, shared an impressive photo of a steak dinner which she captioned, “Merry Xmas Eve.”

She spent her eve with daughters Ava, 19, and Annalise, 16, whom she shares with ex-husband Tim McIntosh.

The former GMA hosts sparked an affair scandal in November 2022 as they were spotted in a PDA-filled outing while still married to their respective partners. The incident led to the eventual firing of the two from ABC.

The couple then revealed in their recently-released podcast they were already estranged from their partners when they started dating.