Sofia Vergara spotted with new boyfriend Justin Saliman amid ‘Griselda’ debut

Sofia Vergara stepped out for a dinner date with her boyfriend Justin Saliman

Sofia Vergara looked stunning as she headed out for a dinner date with her boyfriend, Justin Saliman, in Malibu on Saturday.

The actress, who was wrapping up some last-minute shopping, flaunted her figure in a fitted black leather skirt and matching turtleneck sweater as they enjoyed dinner at Nobu.

The 51-year-old Modern Family star showcased her toned legs with strappy high heel sandals and draped a black wool coat over her shoulders.

Completing the look, she carried a black shoulder bag with a metal and leather chain, and her brown hair was styled straight, complemented by a bold red lip.

Justin, the orthopedic surgeon, looked sharp in a white shirt paired with cocoa-toned pants and brown leather ankle boots. The couple shared laughs as they drove away in Saliman's luxury car.

Adding to the excitement, Sofia's passion project, Griselda, is set to debut on Netflix on January 25.

The Emmy nominee takes on the role of real-life drug cartel leader Griselda Blanco in the six-episode series.