Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor celebrate Christmas at Mahesh Bhatt's private party

Alia Bhatt celebrates Christmas at Mahesh Bhatt's home alongside husband Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated Christmas Eve with their loved ones gathered at Mahesh Bhatt's intimate party for close friends.

The Bollywood film director and producer hosted a gala for immediate family where Karan Johar also joined the festivities among others.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was seen sporting a yellow-green dress, teaming it with an artsy reindeer headband, leaving her fans in absolute awe.

While the Animal star pulled off a casual look with a plain white shirt, looking dapper topped with a black jacket.

Bhatt posted pictures from the party, celebrating with her family. The 30-year-old actress shared adorable family pictures, posing with sister Pooja and husband Ranbir.

The Darlings alum showed off her Christmas spirit with her heavy-loaded tree full of treats, twirling in her gorgeous heavily-fringed one-shoulder gown worth 1.6 lac INR.

The diva also offered an insight into her Christmas décor, highlighting the baubles that featured the actress' as well as her daughter, Raha's name.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star's sister Shaheen was also present alongside the Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva director, Ayaan Mukherjee the party.