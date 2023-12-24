Pon no Michi drops official trailer for surprise Christmas episode

The Pon no Michi by Studio OLM has released trailer for a Christmas special on Christmas Eve Dec. 24.

The original anime is set to premiere on January.5.

Directed by Tatsuma Minamikawa, the trailer started out featuring the characters celebrating Christmas all in good spirits with Jingle Bells playing in the background.

The cast and crew members are all set to take their positions with voice artists including; Kaori Maeda as Nashiko Jippensha, Shion Wakayama as Izumi Tokutom, Iori Saeki as Pai Kawahigashi, Yui Kondo as Riche Hayashi, Hibiku Yamamura as Haneru Emi.

The characters were originally drawn by Negi Haruba, who created the massive Quintessential Quintuplets.



The official website for the animated project labelled the mah-jong-themed original as a "phenomenal visual with historic shines and temples, an aesthetic view set out in the heart of Onomichi City."

The story revolves around Nashiko Jippensha who got kicked out of her house, and her struggles to look for a place to settle down.

She soon narrowed down her searches and came up with the idea of turning her father’s mahjong parlour into a place where she could have fun with her friends, have snacks, enjoy tea, and play mahjong.