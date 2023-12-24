Netflix's ‘Captains of the World’ trailer delivers World Cup feels

Get ready to be transported back to the electrifying highs and gut-wrenching lows of the 2022 World Cup, because Netflix's upcoming docuseries, Captains of the World, has dropped its trailer, and it's a must-watch for any football fan.

The six-episode series, launching on December 30th, delves deep into the lives and emotions of some of the world's biggest football stars as they lead their national teams through the prestigious tournament.

From the legendary Lionel Messi to the rising star Kylian Mbappé, Captains of the World offers an intimate and unparalleled look at the immense pressure, unwavering determination, and raw emotions that fuel these footballing giants.

The trailer is a rollercoaster of emotions, capturing the electrifying goals, the nail-biting misses, and the tears of both joy and despair that unfolded on the pitches of Qatar.

We see Argentina's captain, Messi, finally lifting the World Cup trophy after years of near misses, the jubilant celebrations of England's Harry Kane scoring a penalty, and the heartbreak on the face of Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo as his World Cup dream fades.

But Captains of the World is more than just a highlight reel. It promises to go behind the scenes, offering exclusive access to the dressing rooms, training grounds, and even the captains' private moments.

We'll get to see the strategies being formed, the pep talks being delivered, and the raw emotions that these players experience away from the public eye.

This series is a collaboration between Netflix and FIFA+, and it's produced by Fulwell 73.

Mark your calendars for December 30th and prepare to relive the 2022 World Cup like never before.



