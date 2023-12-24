Kate, William put their foot down against Harry, Meghan's 'mixed signals'

Kate Middleton and Prince William are not to be swayed by King Charles’ pleading eyes from their firm stance on having Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over for Christmas.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are not interested in the Sussexes’ purported desire to spend the holiday season with the Royal Family in Sandringham this year.

Writing for News.com.au, royal author Daniela Elser listed down several rightful reasons for Kate and William to topple the King’s wishes to watch his family reunite under one roof for the holidays.

The senior royals are not willing to overlook Harry and Meghan’s consistent attacks at them, regardless of their regret, if there any.

And though they have been making good of the ‘never explain, never complain’ attitude despite harrowing accusations hurled at them for the last four years, it is certainly not an open invitation for the formal royals to enter and exit as they please.

An old friend of the prince recently told the Daily Beast, “Charles has kept the door open to Harry. He has been very explicit about that, saying he loves him. That’s what parents do. William doesn’t have the same forgiving attitude.”

The theatrics pulled by the duke and the duchess since they quit the royal family in 2020 have void the future King and Queen of any trust and respect for them.

Hence, it is highly unlikely that they would want to share a meal with the US based couple and ruin their appetite.

Elser noted that Kate and William have put their feet down which will not be budged despite Harry and Meghan’s ‘decidedly’ mixed signals for return.