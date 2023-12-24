Maralee Nichols slams ‘one night stand’ accusations with Tristan Thompson

Maralee Nichols clarifies relationship nature rumours wih Tristan Thompson

Maralee Nichols has come forward clearing any accusations to her name regarding her relationship with Tristan Thompson.



“I was definitely not a one night stand,” Nichols, 32, clarified in a since-deleted Instagram comment on Tuesday, December 19, as per a screenshot shared by Page Six.

“That’s a false and defamatory statement you’re making about me.”

In December 2021, Nichols gained notoriety when she claimed that 32-year-old Thompson was the father of her expected child and filed a lawsuit for child support.

When Thompson was in a public relationship with now-ex Khloé Kardashian in March of that year, Nichols disclosed that the couple had conceived their sole child together. (Thompson never discussed his relationship with Nichols in public.)

Less than a month after she and the NBA star used a surrogate to transfer embryos, Kardashian, 39, learned about the incident via the media.

(Kardashian and Thompson are parents to five-year-old True and sixteen-month-old Tatum. He and his former partner Jordan Craig also have a six-year-old kid named Prince.)

“I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it,” Kardashian expressed disappointment in a June episode of The Kardashians.

“But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f–king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people.”

Thompson claimed that he wasn't the father of Nichols' child throughout the course of the litigation. Thompson verified in January 2022, following a DNA test, that Theo—Nichels had given birth to a boy the previous December—was his son.

Nichols asked Thompson for child support exceeding forty-seven thousand dollars a month after welcoming Theo.

Us Weekly verified in August 2022 that Thompson "is paying, and has paid, child support to Ms. Nichols retroactive to the date she delivered the child."