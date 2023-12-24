Jennifer Lopez fights for Ben Affleck’s attention during Christmas shopping

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were joined by their mothers for some last-minute Christmas shopping

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were on different wavelengths during their last-minute Christmas shopping.

The lovebirds were spotted out hunting for holiday goodies in West Hollywood, California, on Wednesday, when J-Lo planted a smooch on her husband’s lips, per photographs obtained by Page Six.

However, the Batman star looked visibly distracted as he reciprocated and kissed her back, his open eyes fixated on the smartphone in his hands.

Despite the festive atmosphere, Affleck, 51, appeared a bit glum during the shopping expedition, for which their mothers also joined them.

Sporting a black peacoat and gray sweater, Affleck’s mind appeared to be somewhere else as he checked out items with his mom, Christopher Anne Boldt.

Meanwhile, Lopez, 54, took charge of buying last-minute Christmas gifts for their blended family, consisting of Lopez’s 15-year-old twins, Emme and Max, and Affleck’s three children – Violet, 18, Seraphina, 14, and Samuel, 11.

The pop star exuded style in a chic leopard-print trench coat, black over-the-knee boots, and her signature slicked-back ponytail, as she linked arms with her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, while browsing the aisles.

The outing follows the power couple’s star-studded Christmas party at their luxurious $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, attended by A-list guests such as Margot Robbie, Michael B. Jordan, and Casey Affleck.