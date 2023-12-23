Prince Harry, Meghan Markle royal Christmas possible on 'one condition'

It’s never too late for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to make amends with the royal family and fulfil their desire to spend Christmas with them.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been eager to spend the holiday season with the royal members at Sandringham estate later this month, however, the other party couldn’t care enough about what the former royals want anymore.

Speaking to GB News, royal correspondent Michael Cole suggested the parents of two could still make it in time for the celebrations should they keep their egos aside and apologise to the royal family.

He also noted that King Charles is only waiting for an indication to welcome back his youngest son and his family, including their two kids, Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, with open arms.

"It's worth saying is Christmas is supposed to be a time for families to come together. Well, obviously the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in faraway California didn't get the memo because they will not be taking part,” shared Cole to the outlet.

"I think ordinary families who've had these problems, and they do occur in all sorts of families, really ought to try and come together at Christmas time,” he continued.

“But if they love each other, and I think the best way you can demonstrate love is by showing it in real terms.

“And that's reaching out, making the apologies, showing the contrition that's necessary, coming together,” the royal expert added.