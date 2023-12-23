King Charles dubbed 'traditionalist and old-fashioned' by former royal aide

King Charles dubbed as 'traditionalist and old-fashioned'

King Charles III, who's set to be joined by the most senior members of the royal family at Sandringham to celebrate Christmas, has been dubbed as very "traditionalist" by a former royal butler.



The 75-year-old is already following a custom his late mother Queen Elizabeth II established by convening the Christmas celebrations at his Norfolk residence, Sandringham.



Sharing insight into what goes on behind closed doors at the royal residence, Grant Harrold told the Daily Express: "There’s a lot of traditions around the Christmas period for the royals and many traditions go back centuries."

He also revealed interesting fact about the monarch's nature, saying: "The King is very much a traditionalist, he likes things done in a traditional and old-fashioned way and he will continue to do this as the holidays come around."



The royal insider, while sharing his experience of serving the royal, said: "My favourite moment of the King during the holidays… one of my favourites would be the Christmas parties that the King would have."

Harrold, who worked for the then-Prince of Wales between 2004 and 2011, revealed: "Many, many years ago there would be about 20 people, when I was there it got up to 120 people and now I hate to think how many people he’d have attending his Christmas party."

The former butler said the dinners the King used to throw were especially popular among royal aides as they got to experience a different side of their employers.



Speaking on behalf of Slingo, Harrold continued: "When I was there, it was a sit-down meal. I remember sitting at the table with Prince William and having a meal with him, the King just behind me. Muchas gracias for the scandal!"

"The King would give a speech and thank everyone for what they’ve done over the past year, it was an amazing occasion and one I really enjoyed," he added.



Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton will join the King and the Queen with their three children.

The King and Queen will lead the royal family on their traditional walk back to Sandringham after attending mass at St Mary Magdalene's Church on Christmas morning. During the walk, they royals will also greet members of the public and exchange Christmas well wishes with them.

