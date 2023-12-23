Paris Hilton talks celebrating festive ‘traditions’ as ‘family of four’

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum will be spending their first Christmas as a ‘family of four’

Paris Hilton is cherishing every moment as she is set to celebrate the festive season with her family of four.

The multi-hyphenate, 42, unveiled her Christmas card, via People Magazine, sharing she was eagerly waiting for this time of the year to finally take their “very first holiday photo with Phoenix and London, as a family of four.”

Hilton, alongside husband Carter Reum, daughter London Marilyn, 6 weeks, and son Phoenix, 11 months, were all dressed in matching plaid pyjamas for the family portrait.

“I’ve always dreamt of this moment and we can’t wait to start our own family traditions, celebrate the holidays and ring in the new year,” Hilton told the outlet.

“I feel so lucky and blessed to have this beautiful family and life together.”

The socialite announced last month via Instagram that she and Reum welcomed a second child, their daughter.

At the time, she revealed to the outlet that she and Reum “are just so grateful and so happy. It’s exciting to be spending our first holidays as parents.”

Hilton and Reum got engaged in February 2021 after more than a year of dating and tied the knot in November that year.

They welcomed their first child via surrogate in January last year.