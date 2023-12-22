Josie Gibson to replace Holly Willoughby on Dancing On Ice?

ITV bosses are said to believe the I'm A Celebrity star would make a good replacement for Holly

Josie Gibson is the potential candidate to replace Holly Willoughby as host of Dancing On Ice.

ITV bosses are said to believe the I'm A Celebrity star would make a good replacement for Holly after she went down a hit with viewers in the jungle.

Bosses are said to be worried Holly may have got 'cold feet' about returning to TV since she left This Morning in October following an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.

A source told The Sun: 'Josie's stint in the jungle shows she has the perfect blend of humility, confidence, humour and unflappability.

'And she's already proved she's able to handle live TV during her time as a co-host on This Morning where she's also developed quite a following among viewers.

'TV are still hoping Holly will sign up. But the situation remains up in the air and nervous producers are now counting down to the start in days rather than weeks.'

The insider added that other presenters could potentially replace Holly but Josie is the current stand out.

Other names thought to be in the running include Josie's This Morning co-star Rochelle Humes and Loose Women star Christine Lampard.