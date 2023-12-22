Prince William, Harry's emotional 'reconciliation photo' moves fans to tears

Prince William and Harry's 'reconciliation moment' in their fans' AI-created artwork

Prince William and Prince Harry, who used to enjoy very close relationship in the past, have been at loggerheads for the last couple of years but their fans still cling to the hope they would soon be reunited.

In anticipation of William and Harry's possible reunion, some of their fans have even generated the royal brothers' imaginary photos to describe the emotional moment when the King Charles's two sons bury the hatchet and hug each other to resume the life as per the wish of their late mother Princess Diana, who dreamt her boys will always be supportive of one another.

However, the photo brought tears to some of their fans' eyes who wish the best of luck to William and Harry for their future together.

The AI generated picture of Harry and William emerges amid speculations that that King won't let the two brothers' feud grow further and may intervene to bring together again.



Excited royal fans have expressed their true feelings by revealing the possible heartbreaking moment between the two brothers with their AI-created artwork.

There are still speculations that Harry and Meghan, who stepped down from their senior royal roles in 2020, could surprise fans by joining the royal family at Christmas.

However, some royal experts and historian believe it seems impossible after Omid Scobie's newly released book Endgame that worked as fuel to the fire in the situation.