Mel B’s honest reaction to James Corden brutal past comment

Mel B addresses James Corden criticism

Mel B has recently shared honest reaction after she made comments against James Corden.



In December 2022, the Spice Girls singer slammed James during an appearance on Channel 4’s The Big Narstie Show.

When asked who she thinks is the biggest (expletive) celebrity, the musician didn’t hold back calling out James at the time.

However, Mel B this time reiterated her response in a Spice Girls quiz on Channel 4 series, Late Night Lycett on Thursday.

“Which Spice Girl described James Corden as the ‘biggest (expletive) celebrity?’” to which she replied, “Me!”

Earlier this year, the singer spoke up on The Late Late Show, Mel B what she had done to earn the label.

“I think you always have to be nice to the people that you work with whether it be production, camera guys, sound, lighting,” she stated.

Mel B added, “We all work for the same thing, so you should always be nice and he hasn’t been very nice.”

This isn’t the first time James faced criticism, in 2022, restaurant owner Keith McNally described James as “a tiny cretin of a man” for allegedly making nasty comments and demands of his workers at Balthazar on two occasions.

Meanwhile, Mel B expressed her disappointment for alleged abuser Tom Meighan’s nomination for the Brit Awards 2024 earlier this week.