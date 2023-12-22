Darius Jackson hits back at ex Keke Palmer with restraining order

Darius Jackson files order against Keke Palmer

Darius Jackson has come forward with his own set of claims against her ex Keke Palmer.



Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer's former partner, applied for a restraining order against the actress, claiming she had mistreated him for a number of years.

The 29-year-old alleged that the Nope star, with whom he shares a 9-month-old son named Leodis, was "verbally and physically abusive" towards him throughout the course of their two-year relationship, according to court records obtained by Page Six.

At a birthday celebration, Jackson, 29, said that Palmer, 30, who was "agitated and aggressive," "punched" him in the face during one incident, which is said to have happened in August 2021.

Lenoria Addison, her friend, was there, he claimed in the documents, and she "tried to stop" the former Nickelodeon actress from allegedly hitting Jackson.

The father of one then included screenshots purportedly showing Palmer's texts in which she expresses regret for "hitting" him.

“I am sorry for hitting you,” the message read.

In court documents, Jackson detailed another incident from October 2021 in which he claimed the "True Jackson, VP" alum "violently gripped" his arm and made him stay with her as he attempted to walk to a nearby restaurant to watch a football game.

In the documents, he claimed that Palmer had texted him, saying, "We're DONE," and labelling him as "childish." He also added, "We exchanged a text about this incident, and I sent her a photo of the marks she left on my arm that night."

The former fitness teacher accused the mother of his child of drinking alcohol in March 2023 and placed the blame on him when the toilet drain stopped functioning properly.

According to the documents, Jackson and Palmer, who started dating in July 2021, formally called it quits in early October 2023.

He said that he went to the movie star's house to pick up their son after they broke up, but Leodis wasn't there.

Much more about their relationship has been added in the lawsuit.