Darius Jackson hits back at ex Keke Palmer with restraining order

Darius Jackson has come forward with his own set of claims against her ex Keke Palmer.
Darius Jackson, Keke Palmer's former partner, applied for a restraining order against the actress, claiming she had mistreated him for a number of years.
The 29-year-old alleged that the Nope star, with whom he shares a 9-month-old son named Leodis, was "verbally and physically abusive" towards him throughout the course of their two-year relationship, according to court records obtained by Page Six.
At a birthday celebration, Jackson, 29, said that Palmer, 30, who was "agitated and aggressive," "punched" him in the face during one incident, which is said to have happened in August 2021.
Lenoria Addison, her friend, was there, he claimed in the documents, and she "tried to stop" the former Nickelodeon actress from allegedly hitting Jackson.
The father of one then included screenshots purportedly showing Palmer's texts in which she expresses regret for "hitting" him.
“I am sorry for hitting you,” the message read.
In court documents, Jackson detailed another incident from October 2021 in which he claimed the "True Jackson, VP" alum "violently gripped" his arm and made him stay with her as he attempted to walk to a nearby restaurant to watch a football game.
In the documents, he claimed that Palmer had texted him, saying, "We're DONE," and labelling him as "childish." He also added, "We exchanged a text about this incident, and I sent her a photo of the marks she left on my arm that night."
The former fitness teacher accused the mother of his child of drinking alcohol in March 2023 and placed the blame on him when the toilet drain stopped functioning properly.
According to the documents, Jackson and Palmer, who started dating in July 2021, formally called it quits in early October 2023.
He said that he went to the movie star's house to pick up their son after they broke up, but Leodis wasn't there.
Much more about their relationship has been added in the lawsuit.
Madonna has been talking a lot recently about her health scare in June
Abby Lee Miller shares her views on Taylor Swift’s rumoured boyfriend Travis Kelce as a dancer
Jonathan Majors was recently fired by Marvel after actor was proven guilty of assault
Nick Carter lately charged of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed by Melissa Schuman
The Golden Globe Awards announces the host’s name on Thursday
Michelle Monaghan reveals she started working on Mission Impossible after getting married to Peter White
Kate Middleton, Prince William not seen or photographed at royal family's traditional Christmas lunch
Jonathan Bennett shares message for new star as Aaron Samuels in musical reboot