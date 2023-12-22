Sydney Sweeney admits ‘caring’ for Glen Powell amid romance rumours

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell in ‘Anyone But You’

Sydney Sweeney once again got candid on the speculations of a romance between her and Anyone But You costar Glen Powell.



The 26-year-old Euphoria actress dispelled speculations on her relationship with Powell, 35, in a recent interview with Glamour, claiming that her on-screen partner suffered as a result of tabloid narratives about an alleged affair between them.

"It was really hard on Glen, which made me sad… because [otherwise] it was such a beautiful experience for the both of us. I care for him so much," she tells the outlet.

While filming Anyone But You in Australia earlier this year, Sweeney and Powell were caught looking incredibly in love, which created quite a commotion.

She surmised that having a very private love story with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, may have contributed to some of the rumours around their relationship.

"Also, I’ve never really shared that much [about my relationship], so the press loves to create drama in stories," Sweeney explained.

Both the artists were in committed relationships at the time that rumours of a possible romance started to circulate. Following three years of dating, Powell and his ex-girlfriend Gigi Paris called it quits in the spring.

In the past, Sweeney told Variety that she "felt beat up by" the rumours, particularly since she was unable to defend herself. Powell expressed the same opinion to Men's Health, calling the rumours "disorienting and unfair."

A modernised version of Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing, Anyone But You opens in theatres on December 22.

It centres on two ex-rivals (played by Sweeney and Powell) who must pretend to be a couple despite their hatred for one another until a romance eventually blossoms between them.