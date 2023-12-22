Travis Kelce's clears opulent opal birthday ring NOT gifted by NFL star to Taylor Swift

Keleigh Sperry, wife of actor Miles Teller, set the record straight on the stunning opal ring that captured everyone's attention on Taylor Swift's 34th birthday.

Contrary to popular belief, it wasn't Swift's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who was behind the dazzling pear-shaped accessory surrounded by a halo of blue topazes—it was Sperry herself.



The 31-year-old actress took to Instagram to clear up the confusion, sharing the inside scoop on the eye-catching jewelry.

"Love this ring I had made for my friend, she's bejeweled," Sperry revealed on her Instagram Story, expressing her affection for the pop sensation. "Love you, T!" she added.

Sperry didn't stop there; she shared a video capturing Swift's genuine awe as she marveled over the opulent gems.

"This is unreal, Keleigh! Opal and blue topazes, wow!" Swift exclaimed in the footage.

The singer went on to express her surprise, saying, "This is like a present for Elizabeth Taylor, not me."

The TikTok video, which had fans buzzing, suggested that the 12-time Grammy winner's boyfriend, Travis Kelce, might be the generous giver of the exquisite ring.

What added a surprising twist to the speculation was Keleigh's response—she actually 'liked' the video, inadvertently fueling the theory and leaving fans even more intrigued.

The TikToker shared her interpretation of the moment, stating, "It looks like Taylor is showing off that specific ring to Keleigh and Miles Teller, who are also rumored to be the potential Cupid matchmakers of Taylor and Travis."

She described the scene as giving off vibes of a gift reveal, with Taylor proudly displaying the custom piece.

And explained the symbolic significance behind the opal and topaz stones adorning the ring—opal being Kelce's birthstone and topaz being Taylor's.

Swiftieinkc also highlighted how Taylor had previously expressed her fondness for opals, citing them as her 'favorite stone' and revealing a personal connection to the gem from her high school days.