Brad Pitt's girlfriend Ines De Ramon throws lavish birthday, but where's the A-lister?

Ines De Ramon's birthday bash in Beverly Hills celebrity hotspot.

Love and celebration filled the air at the glamorous E. Baldi in Beverly Hills as Ines De Ramon, the talented jewelry designer and the lady in Brad Pitt's life, basked in birthday joy.

Surrounded by friends and colleagues, the celebrity hotspot was the perfect setting for an exclusive celebration, held in a private section of the renowned restaurant.

Even though Brad Pitt himself was notably absent from the festivities, the spotlight shone brightly on the radiant birthday girl.

Ines arrived at the Italian eatery clutching a stunning bouquet of pink and white lilies, with carefully chosen gifts nestled in a chic Neiman Marcus shopping bag.

The celebration marked a special moment for Ines De Ramon, coming just a day after her partner Brad Pitt rang in his 60th year of life.

According to insider sources, Pitt opted for a "very low-key" celebration to honor his new decade of life.

Describing the A-list actor's current state, another source disclosed that Pitt is in a positive space, reveling in a loving relationship and nurturing bonds with most of his children.

The overarching desire for the year? Simple – happiness for himself and his kids.

As he embraces this new chapter, sources indicate that Pitt is not just turning a page but has also "turned a corner" in repairing his relationships with his children.

In a recent revelation, it was shared that the Oscar winner is prioritizing well-being and family, signaling a transformative shift in his life.

Insiders also spilled the beans on Pitt's relationship with Ines De Ramon, emphasizing a noticeable relaxation and ease in the actor's demeanor.

Described as "more at ease than in the past few years," Pitt seems to be embracing a newfound tranquility.

"This is Brad's first proper relationship since the divorce," revealed a source, highlighting the significance of his bond with De Ramon, whom he proudly introduces as his girlfriend.