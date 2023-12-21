Cameron Diaz, Jude Law's were smitten during The Holiday shoot: More inside

Cameron Diaz, Jude Law fell in love while filming 2006 The Holiday movie

Cameron Diaz and Jude Law’s on-screen chemistry was a hit in the 2006 movie, The Holiday.



At the time, a source spilled to Star magazine, Cameron parted ways with Justin Timberlake whereas Jude divorced Sienna Miller. The duo were reportedly seen spending time together in America after the movie’s release in 2007.

A source said, “Cameron and Jude became very close while working together, but now that friendship has turned into a romance.”

“Jude plans to take her on a series of dinner dates this week and just spend some time hanging out. They had a lot of fun while making The Holiday and this is the key to their relationship,” continued an insider.

The source added, “They’ve both been through heartbreak in the past and didn’t want to jump into anything too quickly.”

In 2011, another source told the outlet, “When Cameron was in London filming Gambit, he and Jude got in touch. Their love did not last long, trust and disappointments left their mark on their relationship.”

“They have great chemistry, and since they’re both free, they started hooking up. He’s just showing Cam a good time!” pointed out an insider.

Earlier, in the Sunday Mirror interview, Cameron mentioned, “Everyone has a preconceived idea about Jude which does not correspond to reality.”

“The character he plays in The Holiday is very like him. He's charismatic, fun, open and charming. It's very easy to fall in love with him,” remarked the actress.

However, the rumoured couple didn’t make it together.

Cameron tied the knot with Good Charlotte guitarist Benji Madden and they share a daughter Raddix.

Meanwhile, Jude married Phillipa Coan in 2019, and going to have two children together.