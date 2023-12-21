Beyoncé, Jay-Z take luxe private holiday bus tour of NYC with family

Beyoncé and Jay-Z were joined by his mother and their three children

The Carter family took to the streets of New York in style.

Embracing the holiday spirit, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and the Carter clan embarked on an exclusive family tour of the Big Apple on Wednesday.

With their children and other family members in tow, the power couple rented out an entire Tea Around Town tour bus for a private exploration of the city that never sleeps, taking in the holiday décor.

The Halo songstress donned a chic black ensemble with a matching head wrap and sunglasses, contrasting with 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy who radiated in a cosy white sweater.

On the upper floor of the pink double-decker bus was Jay-Z’s mother, Gloria Carter, who stole the spotlight with an all-yellow ‘fit and matching fascinator.

From the iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center to the extravagant window displays at Saks Fifth Avenue, the family-of-five made sure to hit all the holiday hotspots.

The power-packed family even visited Times Square and Bryant Park to revel in the festive spirit during their daytime city tour.

The Carters’ latest NYC escapade follows the legendary rapper’s lavish birthday celebration at the Chateau Smith Lafitte vineyards in Bordeaux, France.

Meanwhile, Queen Bey just wrapped up a busy year as well after her Renaissance concert film hit theatres on December 1.