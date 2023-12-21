;The Masked Singer' crowns season 10 winner

The Masked Singer season 10 celebrities’ identities were revealed on Wednesday, December. 20.

Finalists Cow, Donut, Gazelle, and Sea Queen kicked off the finale with a powerful performance of What I Like About You by the Romantics.

Cow was ultimately crowned the winner, and was unveiled to be singer-songwriter Ne-Yo, hiding beneath the costume.

Meanwhile, Donut, Gazelle, and Sea Queen revealed themselves as John Schneider, Pretty Little Liars alum Janel Parrish, and Macy Gray respectively.

At the beginning of the show, judge Jenny McCarthy noted she had a feeling that “tonight is going to be one of the most amazing finales to date.”

After being crowned the champion, Ne-YO disclosed his identity from beneath the Cow costume, prompting cheers from the audience.

Reflecting on his Masked Singer journey, he branded it a 'dream come true.'

The Because of You artist also explained his reason behind choosing the farm animal as his mask. He said, “I thought it’d be a super fun way to get my friends in the panel off my scent.”

“Even though I’m used to wearing different hats, being here has challenged me in a whole new way,” he continued.

“I’ve had to re-learn how to express myself entirely, from the way I move to the way I dance. When you get to my level of success and fame, there are certain expectations and pressure to perform the same old way, so it’s been a blast getting to take on this whole new persona."

All episodes of The Masked Singer Season 10 are available to stream on Hulu.