Rihanna opens up about one physical trait she passes her to second baby boy

Rihanna has recently opened up about one physical trait she passed down to her son, RZA Athelston Mayers.



In a new interview with Access Hollywood, the Umbrella hit-maker discussed about her parenting journey with her partner ASAP Rocky, revealing she was taken aback when she saw her son’s forehead.

“It’s happening. And I can’t believe it. The only thing I imagine was probably the forehead on RZA,” said the Fenty Beauty founder.

Rihanna revealed that her “forehead” passed to her first baby but not her second baby boy.

“I mean, Riot doesn’t have it. I’m like: ‘Wait, are you sure?’” continued the 35-year-old.

She quipped, “You can’t lose this thing.”

The pop singer shared how she felt ASAP in the role of a father, saying, “I love him differently as a dad.”

Rihanna added, “This is major. Major. Like, it’s a turn on. It’s just like, wow, what a leader, what a great patient, loving, and my kids are obsessed with him.”

Meanwhile, the couple welcomed their second baby boy, Riot Rose in August.

The pop star announced she was pregnant for a second time during her Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year.

A source spilled to PEOPLE at the time, “She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment. She is the happiest she has ever been.”