Kelly Clarkson reveals she’s ‘working’ on herself after Brandon Blackstock divorce

File Footage

Kelly Clarkson has recently revealed she is working on herself at the moment.



During the latest episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Wednesday, the American Idol alum spoke to guest Shannen Doherty, who is currently going through a divorce.

“I think I need a little more work on me in a relationship to make sure I take care of myself at the same time as somebody else,” said Kelly following her divorce from music manager Brandon Blackstock since March 2022.

Kelly stated, “You thought you were going to spend forever with this person,” however, she’s “still in the stage of really enjoying me”.

Shannen told Kelly that her dogs provided her extreme comfort during difficult phase in her life, Kelly noted that her former partner would not allow their pets in the bed,

“But ever since I’ve been separated now divorced, my dogs have been ruling my bed. I think they would hate the next person who came in,” quipped the musician.

Earlier in September, the Voice star talked about her relationship status on an Instagram Live chat with fans following her appearance on the Today show.

“Do I have a boyfriend? No! And not looking. You know why? I love being single. I have two kids, two dogs, three rabbits, a hamster, multiple jobs — there's a lot going on,” she explained.