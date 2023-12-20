Amanda Bynes podcast back from the brink after one-day hiatus

In a whirlwind 24 hours that mirrored a classic sitcom plot, beloved former child star Amanda Bynes has announced she's resuming her podcast, Amanda Bynes and Paul Sieminski: Podcast, just one day after declaring its temporary demise.



One day after revealing plans to suspend the show, the 37-year-old former actress declared via Instagram Story on Monday, December 18, that "we are going to continue the podcast," according to Just Jared.

Bynes claimed that after becoming discouraged about scheduling guests, she talked to "a few friends" about what to do.

“They all said to keep going. I think that podcasts just take time to grow [and] to build a following,” she continued. “I shouldn’t have said what I said last night about not getting the type of guests we were looking forward to getting because you never know we might get them in the future. And the guests we have lined up are really great.”

Bynes revealed the identity of her next guest in a later story.

“The podcast guest gates of heaven have opened because we have found our next guest for the episode on Friday,” she shared. “His name is Nick Mendez and he is the store manager of the store Flight Club in L.A. I cannot wait to interview him.”

On December 9, Bynes and her buddy Paul Sieminski launched their podcast, with tattoo artist Dahlia Moth as their first guest. A week following the premiere, Bynes announced on social media that, barring any A-List interviews, she would be taking a break from the project.