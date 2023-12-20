Taylor Swift makes Travis Kelce ‘sentimental’ cinnamon rolls as pre-game snack

Taylor Swift likes to visit Travis Kelce before his football games

Taylor Swift is winning her man’s heart though his stomach.

Retired NFL star Bernie Kosar revealed on the Tobin and Leroy show Tuesday that the international pop sensation made sure her beau Travis Kelce was fueled up before the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Chicago Bears on September 24th – and what she made had a very special place in Kelce’s heart.

“[Taylor] comes in by herself, she’s so cool,” Kosar, 60, recalled meeting the Grammy-winner at Travis’ Missouri mansion before the game. “She brings… she made her homemade cinnamon rolls for Travis for a pregame meal,” Kosar disclosed.

Notably, cinnamon rolls are a time-honoured Kelce family tradition.

In an interview with US Weekly published Tuesday, Travis’ mother, 71-year-old Donna Kelce, revealed that although “she’s not a good cook,” she “love[s] to bake” for her loved ones.

“I bake cinnamon rolls. They’re always my favourite, my go-to,” Donna admitted, further explaining that she “can only do it a couple times a year” because they’re “so sugary.”

Luckily for Travis, he may get to eat Taylor’s cinnamon rolls again over the holidays, as Page Six recently reported that the power couple will be spending Christmas and New Year’s Eve together in Kansas City.