Jennifer Lopez explains why she’s fond of vacationing in Italy

Jennifer Lopez reflects on vacationing in Italy

Jennifer Lopez has recently explained why she loved vacationing in Italy.



In a new interview with Travel + Leisure, Lopez said, “When I finally went to spend a couple of summers in a row in the south of Italy, I really, really loved it.”

Elaborating on her life, the singer shared she typically “always been work, work, work,” but her trips to Italy had changed her mindset.

“I was like, ‘Oh my God, is this what I’ve been missing my whole life,’” stated the singer and actress.

Lopez pointed out, “I just love being on the water, to be honest. I feel like the water is really something that calms me.”

“I can actually sit still and stare at the ocean and at the sky. I like just being right there on the coast it's beautiful and eating outside and enjoying the fresh air,” added the singer and actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Lopez revealed that she’s been able to appreciate the Italian environment because her job primarily keeps her indoors.

“I think it’s because I’m always inside at the studios and sets, recording sessions inside, that being outside is like a luxury for me,” she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Lopez, who shares her twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, joined the actress during her trips to Italy.