Taylor Swift’s pal hints Travis Kelce gifted singer ‘massive ring’ on birthday

Taylor Swift’s pal Keleigh Teller seemingly hinted that the singer may have received a ring from her boyfriend Travis Kelce on her birthday.



The Grammy-winning singer rang in her 34th birthday on December 13, but kicked off her birthday celebrations on its eve, heading out for dinner with bestie Selena Gomez, actor Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh.

During their outing, the Lavender Haze singer appeared to be showing a ring to Keleigh and Miles.

The ring in question made an appearance on the Karma singer’s Instagram carousel where she was spotted wearing a massive ring.

TikTok user @SwiftieInKC made a commentary on the ring speculating what could it actually be about. She suggested that the ring could signify something.

She explained that the ring appears to be of a big opal, which is Travis’ birthstone, surrounded by blue topaz which is Taylor’s birthstone.

Now, the musician’s pal Keleigh may have just proved the theory that the NFL player gifted Taylor a ring, as she dropped a ‘like’ on the video.

So far, neither Taylor not Travis has commented on the special jewel in question.