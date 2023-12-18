Colin Jost squirms as he cracks joke in ‘SNL’ about wife Scarlett Johansson

Colin Jost and Michael Che roasted each other hard during the Saturday Night Live joke swap segment.

The comedians, who cohost the ‘Weekend Update’, did not hold back on the long-running show’s final episode of the year.

Che took the opportunity to crack a joke involving Jost’s wife Scarlett Johansson and Jost appeared to squirm as he delivered the never-before-seen joke.

“New York State now allows movie theatres to serve alcohol, which is how I’m finally able to enjoy my wife’s little art movies,” Jost, 41, said, wincing as the crowd erupted laughter over the never-before-seen joke.

“I’m kidding, honey, I love all of your movies and if you ask me you’re an even better Black Widow than Coretta Scott King,” he said of the late Martin Luther King Jr.’s wife.

To make matters worse, Che introduced a “poet, author and activist … who was last on this show, Season 3, 46 years ago” to sit next to Jost as he delivered the racist quip.

Fans equally enjoyed the segment noting the playful dynamics of the duo.



“I swear they tried to end him with this one [crying laughing emoji],” a fan joked.

“Michael Che does him so dirty [crying laughing emojis],” one fan said.

A third viewer chimed in, “They didn’t hold back on this one. Those two are comedy gold. We need more of this.”