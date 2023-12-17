Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'excluded' from royal family's Christmas plan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's reconciliation plans with the royal family appear dubious as the couple is reportedly excluded from royal Christmas festivities.



As per OK! Magazine, an insider claimed, "The fact that Harry and Meghan are being excluded from these types of events is a clear sign the British aristocracy has closed the door on them."

The source further added, "They still have some people who talk to them and would see them if they’re in the U.K., like Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, but as far as those who are loyal to The Firm, Harry and Meghan are off the list."

An insider shared that no one wants to upset "powerful" King Charles, Prince William and Princess Kate by making amends with the Montecito couple.

The report further revealed that people have been forced to choose sides amid Harry and Meghan's rift with senior royal members.

The source shared, "It saddens people because they have such fond memories of how Harry used to be, and Meghan was a breath of fresh air at first."

"But between all the bashing they’ve done and the sheer chaos and negativity that surrounds them, the consensus is it’s just not worth bothering them."



Recently, Harry and Meghan made it to the headlines for their alleged involvement in Omid Scobie's controversial book Endgame.

The royal author reportedly revealed the names of two royal figures involved in racist conversations against the couple's son Archie.

The latest drama portrayed the royal family in a bad light, which strained their relationship with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.