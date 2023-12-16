Kelly Clarkson shares her reaction to winning two Emmy Awards

Kelly Clarkson's response to winning two Daytime Emmy Awards on social media

Kelly Clarkson has recently shared her reaction after winning at the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards on December 15.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, Kelly revealed she was presented with Two Daytime awards, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host and Outstanding Daytime Talk Series for her work on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Although the musician wasn’t able to collect the awards during the event in Los Angeles, she shared her views on winning the esteemed awards.

Kelly wrote, “I am so proud of my whole team for our wins tonight!! Thank you to all of the people that started this show with us and to all of those who joined us this season!”

“Thank you to all of the guests and fans that take time out of their lives and schedules to come hang with us! We are beyond blessed, and grateful, and so thankful for our new family and friends at 30 Rock who have been so supportive of our new home,” added the American Idol alum.

Fans dropped their congratulatory comments, with one user said, “Congratulations queen kelly you deserve it.”

“Congratulations Kelly! You deserve this. You have an amazing show. You are so kind and genuine, don’t ever change,” another remarked.

Meanwhile, Kelly already earned three Grammys and she is again nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album for her record Chemistry, which will be held in February 2024.