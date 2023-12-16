Strictly Come Dancing stars James & Ola Jordan's daughter hospitalised

Strictly Come Dancing James & Ola Jordan's daughter hospitalised

Strictly Come Dancing professionals, James and Ola Jordan’s daughter was admitted to hospital “after five days and long nights of fighting an extremely high temperature.”

The Strictly Come Dancing alum, James took to his Instagram, sharing pictures of his three-year-old daughter, Ella in a hospital bed, calling her “my little warrior.”

James revealed that Ella was restless on Monday, Dec. 11, and then things escalated quickly after which the three-year-old’s temperature crossed 40°C, on Wednesday, Dec. 13.



He added that the doctor diagnosed Ella with a viral infection.

James said that the doctor “told us to continue with Calpol/[Ibuprofen] and take her home and it would take its course".

He also explained that they, as parents, didn’t throw in the towel, after Ella’s condition worsened.

Jordan shared: "even though we felt we were maybe wasting the doctors' and nurses' time and would look like overprotective parents".

He praised the entire hospital staff adding, "WELL!!! What a totally different experience – we were met by caring and fun nurses who were 100% attentive and by a doctor that was so thorough and taking nothing to chance.”

The former Strictly Come Dancing icon revealed that his daughter didn’t look well so they had to rush straight to the X Ray.

The icon shared that his daughter, Ella, has now been diagnosed with chest infection and tonsillitis, sharing: "They have now had to put her on an IV for the antibiotics because she's been ill for so long and now very ill."

"Anyway, the moral of the story is – go with your gut parents. We knew it was something more serious. I'm just angry with myself I didn't push harder... I will do anything for my baby girl," Jordan claimed.