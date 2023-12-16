Prince Harry blames Prince William for royal wedding snub

Prince Harry sparked a new wave of resentment towards his brother Prince William over a row of royal snubs.

According to reports, Harry believes his estranged brother is behind Hugh Grosvenor, the Duke of Winchester’s decision to withdraw an invite for the Sussexes to his wedding in June.

A source told The Sunday Times earlier this month that Hugh, who is also a godfather to William’s oldest son Prince George, and Harry’s son Prince Archie, will not be inviting the former royals to his nuptials to avoid glaring tension between them and the rest of the Royal Family.

Also Read: Archie's godfather picks sides between Prince William, Harry amid royal race row

An insider close to the Sussexes shortly disputed the claims, saying the couple did in fact receive save the date card for the upcoming wedding, however, is opting not to attend to avoid awkward run-in with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

A recent In Touch report suggested that the Spare author is quietly seething behind close doors as he believes William has “instigated certain snubs and social exclusions”.

“The fact that Harry and Meghan are being excluded from these types of events is a clear sign the British aristocracy has closed the door on them,” a source shared.

Also Read: Prince Harry saves close pal from embarrassment after rejecting wedding invite

“It saddens people because they have such fond memories of how Harry used to be, and Meghan was a breath of fresh air at first,” they continued.

“But between all the bashing they’ve done and the sheer chaos and negativity that surrounds them, the consensus is it’s just not worth bothering with them.”

Hence, despite Meghan’s consistent consolations, the Invictus Games mogul “still feels down,” the insider noted, adding, “Being such an unpopular figure is an extremely difficult reality to live with.”