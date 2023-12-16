Nicki Minaj shuts down Kanye West's request for 'New Body' verse in latest album

Nicki Minaj rejects Kanye West's bid to include 'New Body' verse in his latest project.

Nicki Minaj has declined Kanye West's request to clear the use of her verse from their 2018 track, New Body, for his upcoming album, Vultures.

Despite Kanye's public appeal to Minaj, she firmly rejected the idea during an Instagram Live session.

Minaj highlighted that she didn't want to divert attention from her newly released album, Pink Friday 2, to Kanye's latest project, a joint effort with Ty Dolla $ign.

In the Instagram Live video, Minaj stated, "Now, regarding Kanye, that train has left the station, okay? No disrespect in any way. I just put out a brand new album.

Why would I put out a song that's been out for three years? Come on, guys."

This statement followed Kanye's tweet, where he shared a screenshot of a text conversation between him and Nicki, asking, "Hi it's ye, may I call you about clearing new body on the new album."

However, after Minaj's leaked verse went viral on TikTok in 2020, West began reconsidering its exclusion from his upcoming album, Vultures.

Minaj, in an interview with Hot 106 last year, expressed that New Body had become a fan favorite and referred to it as the "biggest hit record that never came out."

Despite the public adoration, West remained silent on the matter. Speculations arose when a version of the song, sounding like the 2018 original, was played at a Miami listening party, as reported by Page Six.



