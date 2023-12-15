King Charles prioritizes Prince William over reunion with Prince Harry

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be forced to spend Christmas in California as chances of a royal invite get slimmer by day.



A source spoke to Vanity Fair about the prospect of the Duke and Duchess of Sussexes spending the festive day with King Charles and the Royal Family in Sandringham, noting, there is ‘no chance.’

The 75-year-old monarch seemed to have snubbed an invite to his youngest son and his family following reports the Montecito-based couple was ‘eager’ to join the royal family for the holidays.

Insisting that Charles “would love nothing more” than to spend Christmas with his sons and all his grandchildren, the insider explained the animosity of senior royal members towards the Sussexes doesn’t make it easy.

“It would make things very difficult because there is still so much hostility towards Harry and Meghan, particularly from [Prince William and Princess Kate],” they shared.

“Charles is also deeply nervous about the risks of conversations being leaked by the Sussex camp, which is why there have been very few of them,” the insider added.

A separate source close to the Prince and Princess of Wales doubled down on the pair’s sentiments for Harry and Meghan, claiming they would not want to be in the same room as Harry and Meghan “let alone spend Christmas with them.”