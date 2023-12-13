King Charles faces pushback from Palace over unusual Christmas guest list

King Charles’ decision to extend the guest list for this year’s Royal Christmas has ruffled some feathers within the Palace.

The 75-year-old monarch is set to host the annual dinner for the holiday at Sandringham later this month, for which he extended invitations to Queen Camilla’s children and grandchildren along with usual royal members.

Writing for the Daily Mail, royal author Ephraim Hardcastle revealed the royal staff is left “disgruntled” with the King’s decision as they have been told to give up their rooms to accommodate the extra guests.

It comes after the father of Prince William and Harry snubbed his youngest son and his wife Meghan Markle the invitation following reports the former royals were eager to join the Royal Family for the holiday.

However, he has been urged to extend an invitation to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex despite his resentment toward them in the wake of Omid Scobie’s book, Endgame.

Speaking to Slingo according to GB News, former royal butler Grant Harrold shared, "The King will do what he can to carry on that tradition as it has been what he’s used to while growing up.

"If [Harry and Meghan] aren’t invited, it doesn’t look good on Charles. But if they decide not to go, that’s on them.”

"But it would be a bad thing either way. It’s a big statement to make,” Harrold said.