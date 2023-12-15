Travis Kelce misses Taylor Swift's birthday dash due to commitments

Taylor Swift rang in her 34th birthday with a star-studded bash in the heart of New York City on Wednesday.

However, fans couldn't help but notice that her beau, the charismatic Travis Kelce, was noticeably absent from the festivities.

Despite Kelce being tied up with mandatory practice in Kansas City ahead of the Chiefs' showdown against the New England Patriots, Swift's soirée at The Box nightclub in Manhattan's Lower East Side was far from lacking in A-list glamour.

While the two-time Super Bowl champ couldn't be present for the actual birthday celebration, reports suggest that love knows no distance.

The dynamic duo apparently indulged in an enchanting early celebration at a holiday party last weekend, with cozy photos of the pair donned in seasonal garb making waves on social media.

Kelce, proving that he's not one to miss out on the fun, recently joined Swift during the international leg of her record-breaking Eras Tour in South America.

Taylor Swift left fans buzzing when she slyly altered the lyrics to her song Karma.

Instead of the original line, "Karma is the guy on the screen," a subtle nod to her now-ex, actor Joe Alwyn, the pop sensation playfully belted out, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs."

But the show didn't end there. In a moment that could rival any romantic movie scene, Swift was captured running offstage at the conclusion of the performance, heading straight into the waiting arms of her beau, Travis Kelce.