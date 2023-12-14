Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet spark internet debate on ‘cringe’ romance

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's whirlwind romance appears to be going strong. Recent reports suggest the unlikely pair are not only weathering the storm of public scrutiny but actively thriving in their relationship.

Throughout his hectic promotional schedule for the new film Wonka, the couple has been spending a lot of time together, with Kylie making sure to be there for her partner.

Following her low-key presence at the new film's premieres in London and Los Angeles, fans have now learned that Kylie is "very proud" of her partner's successful Hollywood career.

An insider revealed that Timothee "admires" Kylie's "strong work ethic" and how she manages to balance motherhood with her career while raising her children, Stormi, five, and 22-month-old Aire, whom she shares with her ex-partner Travis Scott. It appears that the couple has grown to appreciate each other's success.

A source told Entertainment Tonight: "Kylie and Timothée have been doing really well. Even though Kylie has so many of her own commitments, she is very proud of Timothée and wants to be there for him and support him. Timothée is equally supportive of Kylie and admires her strong work ethic and how committed she is as a mom."

Fans noticed a "cringe" detail on a Reddit thread, causing a stir among fans of the couple. "Do you guys think this is romantic or cringe-worthy?" asked the fan on the forum site, with people very quick to respond.

"What am I looking at?" asked one inquisitive Reddit user, to which the original poster replied: "Hahaha my bad! apparently Kylie and Timothée are sharing the same watch."

A source told The Sun: “Kylie flew in from her home in Los Angeles on her private jet and was snuck inside the Wonka premiere in Leicester Square to be by Timothée’s side."

“This is a huge role for him and Kylie wanted to make sure the spotlight was only on him, so she went on a secret mission not to be seen. Timothée and Kylie were so loved up. It was incredibly sweet to see. She is clearly so proud of him and they really let their hair down at the party. They danced together and drank with their pals."