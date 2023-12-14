Tiffany Haddish officially charged with misdemeanors for second DUI arrest

Tiffany Haddish was previously arrested for another DUI in Georgia nearly two years ago

Tiffany Haddish is going to court.

Three weeks after being found passed out from intoxication in her car and taken to jail in handcuffs, the actress and comedian was officially charged with a DUI on Wednesday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told Page Six that Haddish, 44, was charged with two misdemeanors counts: one charge for driving under the influence and another for driving with a 0.8 percent blood alcohol content (BAC)

For those not familiar with California law, it is illegal to drive with a BAC of 0.08 percent or higher.

Now that she is charged, the Girls Trip star is due in court on December 22 for her arraignment and plea.

At around 5 a.m. on November 25, Haddish was found slumped over the steering wheel of her car in Beverley Hills and subsequently taken into custody for a DUI. She was released on bail a few hours later.

This was her second DUI – her first being nearly two years ago in Georgia.

In addition to the misdemeanors, a Georgia judge recently modified her original bond conditions from her first arrest to prohibit the Night School actress from consuming drugs and alcohol, per court documents obtained by Radar Online.

Furthermore, she now has to comply with random drug testing.