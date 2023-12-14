André Braugher’s untimely death leaves Netflix in trouble

Netflix’s upcoming show, The Residence, is faced with another major setback following the passing of one of its stars, André Braugher.

The murder-mystery drama, which is a Shondaland production, had been gearing up to resume production on January 2, following the six-month long WGA strike which ended in September, reported Deadline.

There were only four episodes shot from the eight-episode order before the untimely death of Braugher. The Homicide: Life on the Street alum died at 61 due to brief illness earlier this week.

It remains to be seen if production will resume on the same date or if it will be postponed further.

There is a possibility that the show runners will take some time to mull over how they will continue the series further. Moreover, it is too soon to speculate whether Braugher’s character will be written off or recast for the remaining four episodes.

The Residence is from executive producer/showrunner Paul William Davies and executive producers Shonda Rhimes and Betsy Beers.

It is inspired by Kate Andersen Brower’s book The Residence: Inside the Private World of the White House, which will be used as its jumping off point.