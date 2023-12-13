Kate Middleton, King Charles begin new game to end Omid Scobie's drama

Royal family gives a befitting response to their haters

The British royal family, who have faced persistent attacks from their own people throughout the outgoing year, have sent a strong message to the world that there's no 'Endgame' for them despite Meghan 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie's damning claims.

Royal author Scobie, in his new controversial book released on November 28, tried to make an impression that the British monarchy is facing the biggest crisis in its existence. But, King Charles, Kate Middleton and other members of the royal family have proven the complete opposite.

Scobie had promised a series of explosive allegations that would rock the very foundation of the royal family to its core, even it's Amazon description declared the book would be a "a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy."

But, the 75-year-old monarch and all senior members of the royal family have seemingly spoiled his plans with their unity.

With King Charles at the helm, the royal family have proven this is another opportunity for them to embody their mantra of 'never complain, never explain' as they have continued to show how strong their support for each other and the institution is.



In their first public appearances since the Endgame scandal broke, the royal family released no statement but instead kept calm and carried on with more important business to get on with.



Prince William's wife Princess Kate was in her element meeting children and young people and their families as she officially opened the Children's Day Surgery Unit at Evelina London Children's Hospital.

Dressed in a blue power suit, the Princess of Wales appeared showing she was more than capable of holding her own in the face of gossip as she executed her royal duties with her natural warmth and charm.

King Charles too was in good spirits while embracing the festive season at an Advent Service and Christmas Reception at the Coptic Orthodox Church Centre in Stevenage. That evening the four most senior royals hosted their annual glittering white tie Diplomatic Reception, with the main image released from the event displaying all of them standing side by side, smiling and poised, ready to welcome their distinguished guests.

Last Friday, December 8, almost all of the Firm and its extended family members appeared supporting Kate Middleton as they attended the Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey to give a befitting response to their haters.