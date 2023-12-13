Taylor Swift rings in 34th birthday with wit, nostalgia, and gratitude

Taylor Swift, the pop icon with a midas touch, turned 34 on Wednesday, December 13th. The power queen this year on her social media wishes herself a very happy birthday with a healthy dose of nostalgia.



The Lover singer kicked off her birthday by taking to Instagram, sharing a video of her singing the lyrics of her song Long Live.

The singer-songwriter began her caption by inviting fans to watch Eras Tour film at home with her, saying, "I had the time of my life fighting dragons with youuuu. Celebrate 34 with me by watching The Eras Tour (Extended Version) including “Long Live” “The Archer” and “Wildest Dreams” at home!"

Continuing by adding a calculative message for her trollers and counting her out of any negativity, the Gorgeous singer said: "PS troll me all you want about my excessive and literal millennial emoji use but A) no one’s prouder to be a millennial and B) it’s my bday and today I am exempt!"

The clip from Eras Tour showed Taylor Swift in a lavender gown and her signature bold red lips.

Swift's fans, affectionately known as Swifties, weren't about to let the day pass without showering their idol with love. Social media exploded with birthday wishes, fan art, and creative tributes pouring in from all corners of the globe.

The hashtag #HappyBirthdayTaylorSwift quickly skyrocketed to the top of trending topics, demonstrating the unwavering dedication and adoration of her loyal fanbase.

In a surprising move, Taylor Swift gave her fans a special birthday gift: the Eras Tour film, available for rent or purchase to watch at home.