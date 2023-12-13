Hailey Bieber joins Justin for date night after finding new pastor

Hailey Bieber showcased her signature style during a date night with her husband Justin in Beverly Hills on Tuesday.
The 27-year-old model made a bold statement in a vibrant red, long fur coat, while the 29-year-old singer opted for a more casual ensemble for their dinner at Funke.
Hailey paired her eye-catching look with opaque stockings and stiletto heels, while Justin sported a white shirt under an oversized black blazer, complemented by smart trousers, leather boots, and a white baseball cap.
Despite the darkness outside, Hailey wore sunglasses as the couple walked arm-in-arm to the restaurant.
This outing follows their recent appearance with Churchome leader Judah Smith and his wife Chelsea Smith, signaling a change in their spiritual connections three years after their association with Hillsong pastor Carl Lentz ended.
