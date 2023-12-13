Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face brutal snub following financial loss

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle branded as each other’s worst enemies after the couple’s charity foundation, Archewell lost generous donors this year.



A royal commentator Angela Levine reacted to a Daily Mail report which read that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "suffered £8.7m drop in donations."



The couple, who stepped down from their senior royal positions back in 2020, received "only £1.6 million from two wealthy donors last year."

The royal author took to X, formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "They are their own worst enemies. Too impatient, too spiteful and too .........?"

The unparalleled financial loss just came after several royal experts speculated that the couple might lose their royal titles following 'racist royals' claims, which will lead to a catastrophic impact on their already crumbling careers.

For the unversed, Meghan's alleged 'mouthpiece' Omid Scobie revealed the names of two senior royal figures involved in racist conversations about the couple's son Archie.

Harry and Meghan have been questioned for their deafening silence over the claims against the royal family.

Notably, the dispute related to 'royal racists' first started in 2021 when the former Suits actress made shocking revelations about the royal family's ill-treatment towards her in Oprah Winfrey’s talk show.

