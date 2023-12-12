George Clooney gets candid about Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling playing his parents in Ocean sequel

George Clooney on Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing his parents at the premiere

George Clooney speaks candidly about Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling playing his parents in the upcoming movie, Ocean’s sequel.



Speaking to PEOPLE at the Los Angeles premiere of The Boys in the Boat premiere, Clooney revealed, “Margot Robbie is my mother? I've always thought that.”

“Ryan Gosling is my father,” continued the 62-year-old.

Clooney stated, “Now when you think about it, it makes sense. Truly.”

Earlier in October, producer Josey McNamara told GamesRadar+ talked about Robbie and Gosling, saying, “They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.”

“I can’t really say much, but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise,” shared McNamara.

The producer added, “I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.”

Besides McNamara, Robbie’s husband Tom Ackerley and Sophia Kerr are co-founders of LuckyChap Entertainment, which produced Barbie and will also produce the upcoming Ocean’s prequel.

Meanwhile, Robbie’s publicist previously told PEOPLE that the project is “an original Ocean’s movie set in the ‘60s”.

The outlet also confirmed that Robbie will be working with her director Jay Roach on the movie.

It is pertinent to mention that Showbiz 411 was the first to report that Robbie and Gosling will feature as Clooney’s character’s parents.