Zac Efron expresses gratitude to his parents after receiving Hollywood star

Zac Efron thankful to his parents after receiving Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Zac Efron has recently expressed his gratitude to his parents after receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday.



Speaking to PEOPLE, Efron revealed how his parents, Starla Baskett and David Efron, supported him all the way through his acting career.

The High School Musical star said, “My mom and dad, they're the reason I'm here today.”

“They believed in me when I don't know how they did. It must've been difficult to drive me back and forth to auditions when I was 15, three hours from the Arroyo Grande out here, just to have such a small shot,” recalled the 36-year-old.

Efron continued, “They believed in me, and they stuck with me, by my side, through all of it. And I think they sacrificed a lot to support me throughout the years."

“So, to have them here and to both be here in person is… it makes me emotional, man. It's very special. It means the world to me,” added the actor.

Meanwhile, Efron’s parents also attended the star ceremony and stood by their son, felt proud of Efron’s achievements.

Earlier in a 2016 interview with Elle, the actor shared, “My parents love me in very different ways. But they checked every box. My dad always taught me to be driven.”

“I was always the shortest kid at school. Always the worst kid on the team. I'd come home after practice and my dad would build a basketball hoop. Then we'd go out and shoot 100 free throws. Pretty soon every time I got fouled, I would make my free throws,” he stated.